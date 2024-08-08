Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.0 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

