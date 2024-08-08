Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) were down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 8,419,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 3,589,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 1,611,966 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

