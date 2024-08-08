Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0-240.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.02 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.040 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,343. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.