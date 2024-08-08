Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

