Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.78.
In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
