Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. 6,348,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

