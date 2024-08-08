Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 118 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. 21,503,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,217,779. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

