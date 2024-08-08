Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. 1,423,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,365. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.