Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 467 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE KKR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile



KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

