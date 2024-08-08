Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Textron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Textron by 1,611.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 433,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after purchasing an additional 407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.68. 427,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,820. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

