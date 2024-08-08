Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 213,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,394. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.