Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after buying an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $356.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

