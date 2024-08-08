Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 343,635 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.11. 873,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

