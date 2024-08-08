Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.78 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,685,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.