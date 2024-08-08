Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.8 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $34.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,203.24. 353,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,285.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.