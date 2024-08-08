Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,489,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.