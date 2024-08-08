Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,805,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,738. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $19.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.