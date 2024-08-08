Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 241 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,470,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,148,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 169,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 82,775.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $951.19. 258,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $674.41 and a 52-week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $925.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.26.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,017.13.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

