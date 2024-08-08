Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,410 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. 572,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.