Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 317 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $20.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $661.59. 505,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $669.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.