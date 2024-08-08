Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 340 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,595,000 after buying an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,740,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $168,860,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,050 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 173,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

