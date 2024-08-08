Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,516 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after buying an additional 105,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,908,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

