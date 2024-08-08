Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,384.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. 357,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

