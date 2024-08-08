Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 440 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AOS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 276,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,775. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

