Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 814 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.19. 1,697,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

