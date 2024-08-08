H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 6,250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $574.01. The stock had a trading volume of 45,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

