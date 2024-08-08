Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of HE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 738,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

