HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRS

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.24 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.