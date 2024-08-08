HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 303.23% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 36,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,764.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,718,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 355,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,278,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

