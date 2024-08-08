Head to Head Review: Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) vs. SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and SoftBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% SoftBank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charge Enterprises and SoftBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.17 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -2.60 SoftBank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SoftBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Charge Enterprises and SoftBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 1 0 2.50 SoftBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 765.23%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than SoftBank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats SoftBank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands. This segment also sells mobile devices, such as phones and tablets; provides Internet broadband services under the SoftBank Hikari brand; sells and rents related customer-premises equipment for broadband services; and purchases, sells, and supplies of electricity. The Enterprise segment provides mobile, voice call and fixed-line communication, data transmission, and telecommunications consulting services; construction services for telecommunications carriers and general service providers; and rental and maintenance services for telecommunications facilities, housing, and data centers, as well as sells and rents telecommunications equipment. The Distribution segment offers hardware, software, and services in relation to information and communication technology, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) to enterprise customers. This segment also offers PC software, IoT products, and mobile device accessories to individual customers, as well as online business solutions and services, and solution services for government. The Yahoo segment provides internet-based advertising-related, information listing, and other corporate services, as well as settlement and finance related services; and plans and sells services through internet to small, medium-sized businesses, and individual customers. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Mobile Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Corp. in May 2015. SoftBank Corp. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

