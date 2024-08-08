Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,520. The company has a market capitalization of $446.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,133 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 299,139 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 253,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 206,184 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

