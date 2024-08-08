Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $6.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,244,788. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,019.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

