Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

