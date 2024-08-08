Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.8-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.820 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.68. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

