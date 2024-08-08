Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 25.1 %

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,051. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $301.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.