HI (HI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $145,007.21

HI (HI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $145,007.21 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.44 or 0.96631890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007531 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048412 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $160,814.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.