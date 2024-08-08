Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.79

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 15342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

