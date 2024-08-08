Hilltop National Bank Has $132,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after buying an additional 120,507 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. 3,269,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,085. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

