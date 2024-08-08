Hilltop National Bank Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hilltop National Bank cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,766. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

