Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.85. 18,186,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,519.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $40,378.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.