Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $3,755,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $3,755,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,761.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,907 shares of company stock worth $19,445,689. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

