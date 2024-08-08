Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 3,860,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 7,673,416 shares.The stock last traded at $17.06 and had previously closed at $17.84.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 980,907 shares of company stock valued at $19,445,689. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,604.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

