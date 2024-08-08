Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.86. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honest news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $119,988.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the first quarter valued at $3,777,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 706.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 973.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

