Hongkong Land Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:HKHGF remained flat at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $3.76.
About Hongkong Land
