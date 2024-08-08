Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

HMN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.27. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

