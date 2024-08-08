Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after buying an additional 505,942 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,654,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 517,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,824. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.56.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

