HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $730.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.25% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.04.

HubSpot stock traded up $15.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,967. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,875 shares of company stock valued at $26,879,025 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

