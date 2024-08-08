Huobi BTC Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $26,858.18 or 0.47110558 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $26.04 million and $1,668.63 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

