Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE H traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $130.31. 1,645,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

