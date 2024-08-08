Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Cut to $153.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. 472,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 574,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

